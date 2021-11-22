Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Announces Earnings Results

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of Avaya stock traded up $4.08 on Monday, reaching $22.06. 214,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 336.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. Avaya has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVYA shares. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.82.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

