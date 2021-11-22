Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after buying an additional 254,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.00 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $114.44 and a 52 week high of $145.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

