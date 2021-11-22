WC Walker & Associates Inc. Acquires 275 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 43.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Union Pacific by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 98.3% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $241.31 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $244.34. The stock has a market cap of $155.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.52 and a 200-day moving average of $221.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

