Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,418 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $241.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.52 and its 200 day moving average is $221.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $244.34. The stock has a market cap of $155.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

