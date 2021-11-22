Stakinglab (LABX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 28.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $928.03 and $4.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00073916 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000069 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

