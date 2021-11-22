Mattern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 130 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $194.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.84. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.07 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

