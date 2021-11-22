Gilbert & Cook Inc. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,189.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 31,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $637,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 18,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 94,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.73. The company had a trading volume of 281,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,328,586. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

