ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several research firms have commented on AAVMY. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.84) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of AAVMY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 11,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,258. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

