ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nov 22nd, 2021

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several research firms have commented on AAVMY. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.84) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of AAVMY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 11,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,258. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

