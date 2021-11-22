ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $96.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.25.

Several brokerages have commented on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $573,674.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,682,033.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $906,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXO traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $37.85. 12,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,041. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.13.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

