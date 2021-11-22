Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Post $0.98 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FMBH stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. 43 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 163,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 96.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

