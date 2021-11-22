Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the October 14th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.22% of Schmitt Industries worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ SMIT traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.55. 33,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Schmitt Industries has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 91.79% and a negative return on equity of 146.21%.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

