T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Short Interest Update

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,700,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the October 14th total of 15,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.40. 74,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,661. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $134.92. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $114.36 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,126,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 850,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 367,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.