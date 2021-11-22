Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Grows By 19.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,480,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 18,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2,530,000.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.93. 2,841,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,490,820. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.