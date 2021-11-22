Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Up 6.9%

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.67. 8,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 258,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $535.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.05.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 544.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 4,115,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tilly’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Tilly’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after buying an additional 139,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tilly’s by 63.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 331,153 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

