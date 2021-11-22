Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 150,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 713,398 shares.The stock last traded at $9.52 and had previously closed at $9.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,346,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 516.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 124,453 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

