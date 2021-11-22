PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.1% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,982. The firm has a market cap of $228.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

