Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Linde were worth $80,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.0% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,980. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.70. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $170.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.