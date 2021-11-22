Stonnington Group LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 184,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.