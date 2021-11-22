Zacks: Brokerages Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 54,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 74,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 62,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,296. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $614.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.73.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

