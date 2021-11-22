DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Down 23.7% in October

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 14th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,728,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,543,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $14,745,000.

NASDAQ:DALS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

