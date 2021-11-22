Gameswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.75 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Gameswap has a market cap of $51.12 million and $3.75 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00007965 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00228300 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00088010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GSWAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.