Shard Hits Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Shard has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $231.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Shard

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

