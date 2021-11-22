Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $38.86 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00091053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.13 or 0.07291039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,516.42 or 1.00392972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,124,074,682 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.