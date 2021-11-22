Frax Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $38.86 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00091053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.13 or 0.07291039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,516.42 or 1.00392972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,124,074,682 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

