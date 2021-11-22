Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.13. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OIIM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. O2Micro International has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $159.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in O2Micro International by 678.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in O2Micro International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

