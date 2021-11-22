Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 388.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

AMZN stock opened at $3,684.85 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,402.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,398.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,006 shares of company stock valued at $291,672,399. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.