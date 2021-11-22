Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.88.

CRON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “ouperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:CRON traded down C$0.23 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 340,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,656. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$5.89 and a twelve month high of C$20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.