Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 458 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $256.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.