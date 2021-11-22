Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $783,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.85.

NYSE BABA opened at $140.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

