Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Drops By 25.0%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

OTCMKTS:NPSCY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839. Nippon Steel has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Nippon Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

