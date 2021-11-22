Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Drops By 21.2%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.0 days.

Shares of Metro stock remained flat at $$12.70 on Monday. Metro has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

About Metro

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

