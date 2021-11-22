Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Drops By 21.2%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.0 days.
Shares of Metro stock remained flat at $$12.70 on Monday. Metro has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.
About Metro
Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.