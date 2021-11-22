Short Interest in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Declines By 18.8%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS PCLOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 45,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,158. PharmaCielo has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.
About PharmaCielo
Recommended Story: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.