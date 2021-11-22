Short Interest in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Declines By 18.8%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PCLOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 45,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,158. PharmaCielo has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

