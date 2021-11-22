SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,832. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

