JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after buying an additional 1,426,515 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after buying an additional 1,309,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,887,000.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.58 during trading hours on Monday. 2,355,838 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70.

