JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 125,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.58 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,355,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70.

