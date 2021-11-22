Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 234 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

Shares of GS stock traded up $9.15 on Monday, hitting $396.54. The company had a trading volume of 65,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,945. The firm has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.73 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

