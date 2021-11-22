Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $202.12. 37,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.28 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

