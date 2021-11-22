Ditto Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $110,292.00 (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Ditto has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ditto coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001734 BTC on major exchanges. Ditto has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $110,292.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00091053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.13 or 0.07291039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,516.42 or 1.00392972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

