WHALE Reaches Market Cap of $120.96 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, WHALE has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $120.96 million and approximately $686,263.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $17.52 or 0.00030574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00091053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.13 or 0.07291039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,516.42 or 1.00392972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

