Panda Yield Achieves Market Capitalization of $20,776.22 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Yield has a market cap of $20,776.22 and approximately $771.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00228300 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00088010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

