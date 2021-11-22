Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,430.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 105,384 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 63,471 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 95.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,761 shares in the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico.

