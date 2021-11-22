Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post sales of $16.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.83 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. Bank of Princeton reported sales of $14.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $66.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.70 million to $66.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.09 million, with estimates ranging from $61.46 million to $62.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPRN stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,808. The firm has a market cap of $202.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $31.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

