Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 980.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.0% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

AMGN stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,051. The stock has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.