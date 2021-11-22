Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $8.28 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,211 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.14. The company had a trading volume of 98,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,897. The company has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

