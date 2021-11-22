Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.78

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 1703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $894.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,052,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,630,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,324,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,292,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,537,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.