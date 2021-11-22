CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 21.9% in October

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 14th total of 173,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation by 109.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CLPS Incorporation by 33.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLPS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.76. 703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,217. CLPS Incorporation has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.05.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

