KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the October 14th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

KREF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,131. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 540.30, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.69.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

