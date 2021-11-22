Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,113,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $133.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

