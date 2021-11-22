Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Down 25.2% in October

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the October 14th total of 11,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 31.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BTBT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 83,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.34 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bit Digital will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
