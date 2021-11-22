Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Down 25.2% in October

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the October 14th total of 11,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 31.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BTBT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 83,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.34 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bit Digital will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 3,182.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth $79,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

