Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $3.85 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 214,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.24. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,863,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,578,826.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,733,424 shares of company stock valued at $990,740,919. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.